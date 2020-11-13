Motive still not determined in killing of Whitfield County man

Law enforcement officials still do not have a reason for why a Whitfield County man killed his uncle during an "unprovoked" attack Wednesday morning, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods.
Sean Eugene Goode, 32, remained in the Whitfield County jail Thursday night without bond. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.
According to the sheriff's office, Goode placed Rickey Lamar Pullen in a chokehold at 2785 Deep Springs Road. Goode was still choking Pullen when a deputy arrived. Based on a witness' account, "the attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason," according to the sheriff's office. Pullen, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Goode lived next door to Pullen at 2783 Deep Springs Road in a rural area near Varnell. Goode had stayed the night at Pullen's home Tuesday.
Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates said the cause of death for Pullen has not been determined and he is awaiting the results of an autopsy from the state crime lab.
