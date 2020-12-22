The Mount Rachel Star has been a community tradition since 1935 when the late Carl McCamy, former superintendent of Dalton Utilities, had the original 30-foot tall wooden structure built.
The temporary structure was placed on top of Mount Rachel each December, and the star was lit every year after 1935, except during the blackouts in World War II. In 1947, the original wooden structure was replaced with a permanent structure made of iron.
Then in 2005, the star was completely overhauled by Dalton Utilities’ personnel. They rebuilt the frame, replaced all the lights and rewired the structure. The Mount Rachel Star, visible from miles away, now measures 40 feet in diameter, towers 65 feet above the mountain, and has over 230 LED bulbs to give the star its warm glow.
This year, in response to community requests, Dalton Utilities lit the Mount Rachel Star in April as a statement of faith, hope and love to our community, the healthcare providers and the first responders during the difficult time surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since traditionally the star is lit on the first day of December in celebration of Christmas and the holiday season, Dalton Utilities wanted to keep part of that tradition alive, and the shine of our beloved star was enhanced. The bulbs on each of the five points of the star were changed to red to signify the beginning of the holiday season. The star will continue to shine brightly over our community through Jan. 1, 2021, to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!
To read more about the Mount Rachel Star, owned and maintained by Dalton Utilities, visit www.dutil.com.
