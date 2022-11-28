Each year since 1935, Dalton Utilities has lit the star on Mount Rachel, signaling to Dalton residents and visitors that the Christmas season has begun. The star also calls attention to Mount Rachel and the ladies for whom it was named, Rachel Hamilton and Rachel, the daughter of John and Rachel Hamilton.
On Thursday, celebrate with the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society by visiting the Hamilton House between 3 and 5 p.m. to hear more about Rachel Hamilton and Mount Rachel. Then walk next door to the Crown Gardens & Archives for the lighting of the star at dusk.
The choir of First Presbyterian Church has been invited to sing Christmas carols. Rachel and John Hamilton were among the church founders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.