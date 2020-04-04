The Mount Rachel Star is a beacon that shines above Dalton during the holiday season each year.
Now during the trying times brought on by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the star will shine again on Monday.
Dalton Utilities, which owns and operates the star on top of Mount Rachel in north Dalton, will light the structure on Monday night as "a statement of faith, hope and love to our community, health care providers and first responders in this difficult time," according to a Facebook post.
With the state under a shelter-in-place order by Gov. Brian Kemp, Dalton Utilities will post photos of the lighted star on its social media sites and website (www.dutil.com) "so we may all maintain our commitment to the current mandated shelter-in-place status."
The Mount Rachel Star has traditionally been lit from the beginning of December through New Year's Day. This will be the first time in recent memory the star will shine outside of the holiday season.
