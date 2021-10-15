Mount Vernon ball team

Contributed photo

Sue Crawford shared this photograph from her mother, Ollie Kenemer Williamson, of the Mount Vernon ball team in an unknown year. Readers who can identify people or pinpoint the year are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.

