You won't be able to see seven states from the new mountain bike course on the top of Rocky Face Ridge, as you might from Rock City on Lookout Mountain. But you will be able to see much of Northwest Georgia.
"You can see Fort Mountain, Lookout Mountain, Signal Mountain," said Bill Hester, a member of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) and a Whitfield County Public Works Department employee. "You can see Taylor's Ridge. On a good day, you can see Kennesaw Mountain. It really is a spectacular view."
The 9-mile trail and the Civil War fortifications on top of the ridge are the central features of the planned 1,000-acre Rocky Face Ridge Park. Hester has been the Whitfield County Public Works Department's liaison with SORBA and the contractor building the trail.
SORBA members helped design the trail and provided $75,000 for its construction. The county also received a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to build the trail.
Whitfield County Public Works Department Director DeWayne Hunt said work on the trail is "now complete."
"The trail starts on the east side of the ridge on Crow Valley Road and winds its way up around the east side of the ridge, crosses over to the west side, follows the power line to the south side of the property, then it crosses back over," said Hunt. "It is designed so that it goes close to but does not disturb any of the defensive walls (fortifications) on top of the ridge. We took care that we did not disturb any of that history."
Gennie Dasinger has been SORBA's project manager for the trail.
"It is what we would call an intermediate trail," she said. "It has some challenging aspects. What really stands out is the views. I've been riding mountain bikes for almost 30 years, and there's not many trails that have the views that this one does."
Dasinger said the trail has the potential to become a regional or even national destination.
"That is our goal," she said. "Initially, it will be local riders. It's nine miles of trail, and most people that travel to ride want more than that. But because we are so close to Chattanooga, people will come from all around to ride around Chattanooga and North Georgia already. When they hear about this trail, then, yes, people will come from out of town to ride this trail. And this is just phase one. We are going to do a phase two when we can raise the money. When we build that phase two, this will be a total of 18 to 20 miles of trail on the ridge. Then it will be off the charts. We will have people coming from other states just to ride (the trail)."
Hunt said construction of the parking lot and restrooms will start "in a few weeks, weather permitting." He hopes the park will be open in early spring 2021.
"The exact date will be up to the (county) Board of Commissioners," he said. "We've still got some things to do. In addition to the parking lot, we've got to put in a turn lane there at the entrance (on Crow Valley Road), some landscaping and signage, a small pavilion at the trailhead where the bikers can park and unload their bikes and an area where they can change their clothes. We also plan a picnic pavilion, where people can sit and enjoy the lake that is there. We'll have a short trail, maybe a half mile, around the lake. We have a cross country trail that will go through the field. There's about an 80-acre field there. There will also be kiosk-type signs to explain the Civil War battles and history there."
The county acquired the land for the park and began planning for it while Mike Babb was chairman of the Board of Commissioners, and he has remained active in its development even after leaving the board almost four years ago.
Babb notes that numerous organizations helped acquire the land. The city of Dalton and the county both put state greenspace money into it. Dalton Utilities provided funding because it helps preserve the watershed feeding Haig Mill Lake. The National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program provided funding, as did private groups and foundations such as the Civil War Trust, the Lyndhurst Foundation in Chattanooga, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Riverview Foundation in Chattanooga and Save the Dalton Battlefields.
"We've got two partners on this," Babb said. "The Civil War people helped us buy this. But they want to make sure property they help buy isn't turned into ball fields or subdivisions. It can only be used for outdoor recreation, so before they turned over the title, they gave a conservation easement to the Georgia Piedmont Land Trust. It oversees the property to make sure nothing happens and it stays as natural as possible. The other partner out of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is the Georgia Historic Preservation Division. Before we could build the parking lot, for instance, they made sure we had the site surveyed to make sure there were no historical artifacts there."
