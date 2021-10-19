Movie about Dalton screened at historical society meeting

What did you do during the pandemic? Did you have a brilliant idea and follow through with it, creating something exciting and new?
Jacob Poag did! He decided to make a film, and then proceeded to gather other students from various local high schools and create a movie about Dalton.
Titled "Dalton: A Story of Survival," the film shows the history of Dalton from the 1890s to the present.
The film company, called STEP (Student, Team, Entertainment, Production) is believed to be the first film studio in the country that is totally student led, with no parent or teacher involvement. The film was presented at the monthly meeting of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society on Sunday, and it was a big success.
