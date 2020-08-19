Moyer named administrative director of operations of AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth Murray is pleased to announce that Ed Moyer has been promoted to administrative director of operations.
Moyer will also continue to serve as the director of orthopedics and sports medicine for AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. As administrative director of operations, Moyer will manage the day-to-day operations for AdventHealth Murray while working collaboratively with hospital service line directors as well as the administrative team.
“I’m thrilled to accept this new role at AdventHealth Murray,” said Moyer. “I look forward to working side-by-side with our team to 'Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ' to all those we serve.”
Moyer has more than 30 years of experience with AdventHealth. He has also spent time in executive roles at Redmond Regional Medical Center and HCA Cartersville Medical Center.
Moyer is a graduate of Kennesaw State University where he earned his master of business administration in healthcare administration. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Administrators, the Georgia Healthcare Association and the American Organization of Nurse Executives.
Outside of his profession, he enjoys spending time with family, traveling and gardening.
