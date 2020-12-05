Mrs. Jones' first-grade class finalist in Spring Place Elementary contest

Contributed photo

Spring Place Elementary held its first ever Turkey Feather Contest to benefit Murray County's Community Christmas. A competition was held among classes with students purchasing feathers for a quarter. Mrs. Jones' first-grade class was a finalist in the contest with 1,499 feathers. The school raised a total of $3,000.

