Artistic Civic Theatre has been a part of the arts scene in Dalton for 30 years and their dedication to creating art that inspires this community continues.
William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” is the next show on the docket. The show begins its two-weekend run on Friday. The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. as well as Thursday, Jan. 26, Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at actdalton.org or by calling (706) 278-4796.
“Shakespeare is still relevant to this day because these are some of the stories that have shaped our storytelling format,” director Meg Phinney said. “They are, in their own way, a blueprint.”
Speaking specifically about “Much Ado About Nothing,” Phinney said ”It is like the original romantic comedy. We still relate to Beatrice and Benedick’s struggle to this day and it’s that relatability that makes this show perfect to continue performing and adapting again and again.”
This production will not look like your average Shakespeare play. Phinney and her team have made the bold choice of changing the setting and moving the show all the way into the 20th century. Set against the backdrop of World War II, Don Pedro and his men have returned to America after the allied forces liberated Paris in the summer of 1944.
“I have always had a deep love and appreciation for Shakespeare because the stories can work in any setting or time period,” Phinney said. “They are quite literally a blueprint and it is always more fun to take that blueprint and rework it, I think.”
This unique spin on the classic has provided the story with a fresh and creative energy, says Phinney, adding “ I am incredibly grateful to have an exceptional cast and crew, who were so willing to follow this vision and go along with me as we re-imagined this classic.”
The cast includes Kate Losh, Carter Harbin, Sabino Herrera, Hailey Breitman, Hunter Ford, Nathan Davies, David Pasqua, Adam Stark, Jeb Bethel, Aaron Coker, Sydney Holloway, Brandi Bethune, Spenser Dunn, Jonathan Pinto and Hayden Poe. Though the actors are not the only necessary part of this show, the technical and set crew consists of Ian Lazo, Jack Kersey and Eva Ashcraft. Phinney stated profusely that this show simply would not happen without them.
