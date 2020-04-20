Multi-child families who pay tuition to receive discount in Dalton Public Schools

The Dalton Board of Education approved discounts for multi-child households that pay tuition during a special meeting on Monday.
"There is precedent" in Dalton Public Schools for discounting tuition for multi-child families, although the system discontinued the practice a handful of years ago, said Matt Evans, the chairman of the school board. Multiple systems in this area do provide breaks for tuition-paying families with multiple children, so it's not unusual, and "we're just bringing it back" in Dalton Public Schools.
For students living outside the city limits whose parents do not work for the school system, the first child will still cost the full amount, $1,600, but the second child will be discounted 20%, and charges will be capped at $3,000 per family, said Superintendent Tim Scott. For employees of Dalton Public Schools, tuition will be $500 per child, a decrease of $50, and charges will be capped at $1,500 per family.
The new policy begins July 1, so it will be in effect for the 2020-21 academic year. Currently, there is no discount for multiple children in the system, and employees pay $550 per child.
Also during the special meeting, board members and administrators discussed the budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
"Everything is a bit of speculation, because we don't have a budget yet from the state," Scott said. Schools may not learn about state funding until mid or late June, which means Dalton Public Schools may not be able to approve a budget for the year until this summer.
"We are really dependent on what the state does," Evans said. "They are the first domino to fall."
Because of the calamitous impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the American economy, states may reduce funding to school systems, which in turn might force cuts by schools, said Palmer Griffin, a member of the school board. "Everyone is going to have to reevaluate budgets in their own households" because of the economic crisis, and that will hold true for school systems, as well.
State and local governments could see between $729 million and $1.27 billion in lost sales tax revenue this year because of the coronavirus shutdown and its aftermath, according to a recent report from Georgia State University fiscal researchers.
The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates a likely $1 billion shortfall this fiscal year and perhaps a $3 billion shortfall for the next fiscal year.
