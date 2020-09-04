Multiple traumas put Blood Assurance in need of blood and platelets

Blood Assurance is in critical need of O-positive, A-positive, A-negative, O-negative and platelets due to simultaneous traumas in its service area.
Blood Assurance is calling on community members to make a blood donation appointment at a local donor center or bloodmobile during open hours throughout the weekend. The traumas have used over 100 units of A-positive, O-positive and A-negative blood and are still active. The traumas have also used all units of platelets on the shelf.
“This trauma, combined with the fact that we have been in urgent need for several days, has left us seriously low on several blood types,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas in our community.”
Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need. They are the sole provider of blood products to the hospitals in this area. Donating blood with Blood Assurance is the only way patients in this area will be able to receive the blood products they need.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.
Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured, and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
