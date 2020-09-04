Multiple vehicle wreck in Dalton leaves person with 'life-threatening injuries'

A multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday on the north Dalton bypass left one person with "life-threatening injuries," according to the Georgia State Patrol.
In an email, the Georgia State Patrol's Public Information Office said the wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of the bypass and North Thornton Avenue. The email said a "commercial motor vehicle" was traveling south on the bypass in the right lane approaching the intersection with Thornton.
The driver of the commercial vehicle "steered to the left to avoid striking a vehicle in the rear that had stopped for the red light." The commercial vehicle "crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Dodge Caravan in the left driver’s side that was attempting to turn left" from Thornton onto the bypass. "The Dodge Caravan rotated counter-clockwise and traveled a short distance before striking a Ford F-250 traveling northbound in the right lane" of the bypass.
The driver of the Caravan was airlifted to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. The bypass was shut down in both directions for "an extended period."
"The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team-A responded to the scene and will be assisting with this ongoing investigation, and charges, if any, will be pending the outcome," the email stated.
