Municipal Court dates canceled

Two court dates are being canceled in Dalton's Municipal Court due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Whitfield County area.
The court dates for Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 will not be held. Those who have business before the court on those days will have their cases rescheduled. The court will send out notices with new court dates, but anyone who needs to check on the status of their case can contact the court offices at (706) 278-1913, ext. 101.
