Proceedings of the city of Dalton’s Municipal Court will move to the Dalton Convention Center beginning Monday, July 18. The court currently has proceedings on Wednesdays at City Hall, but beginning July 18 those proceedings will be on Mondays in the second-floor lecture hall of the convention center.
The Dalton Convention Center’s lecture hall space can accommodate approximately 200 people at one time. The space is inside of the convention center’s main entrance to the left. Officials from the court as well as the police department and the city’s IT (information technology) department have been meeting during the past several weeks to work out the logistics of the move.
Proceedings of the Municipal Court have been held at the convention center in the past before moving into the council chambers at City Hall. Proceedings are being moved to the convention center’s lecture hall to allow more space and more parking for day-to-day business operations of the other departments housed in City Hall.
The Municipal Court will continue to hold its weekly proceedings on Wednesdays at City Hall through Wednesday, July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.