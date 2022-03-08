When Dalton artist Mayelli Meza was commissioned to paint a mural on an outside wall of the Oakwood Cafe on Pentz Street, she was told it should represent the city’s history, its future and its diversity.
On Sunday about 60 people gathered for the official ribbon cutting for the mural, titled “Our Community,” and there was widespread agreement Meza nailed the assignment.
“It’s tremendous,” said Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia President David Aft, himself an artist. “It tells our story in a different way. It’s visually impressive. It’s hard enough to paint on an 8-by-10-inch canvas, to paint on the whole wall of a building and have it turn out well is very difficult.”
The foundation is one of the mural’s sponsors.
Meza has been painting for several years and said she enjoys the challenge of working on such a large scale.
“I worked on this for four months, not counting when I got sick with COVID and couldn’t work on it,” she said. “It was hard work, but I’m really glad how it turned out. I wanted to show the diversity of the community, and female empowerment is important to me, so I recruited seven local girls. They are going to sign it today.”
Tala Bikhit, Mary Susan Broadrick, Kamea Goodlett, Joy Lin, Makayla McSears, Yunuen Meza (Mayelli Meza’s daughter) and Gauri Sheth, the girls featured in the mural, were in attendance.
“I was really honored,” said McSears. “We’ve driven by it a few times, and when we do I always look to see how it is going.”
“I thought it was really cool,” said Sheth. “I’m glad she asked me to be part of it. It looks really good. She’s really talented. It’s got our history, our future, everything.”
Her father, Bob Sheth, said he is proud his daughter was asked to be part of the project.
“Whenever we drive by here, we’ve been looking to see how it was coming along,” he said. “It turned out great.”
Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett, whose daughter Kamea is depicted in the mural, agreed.
“It looks really good,” he said. “We’ve been following it, observing the process as she worked on it. It’s great to see it finished.”
In addition to the girls, who represent the city’s future, the mural pays homage to the city’s past and present.
Catherine Evans Whitener, credited with starting Dalton’s bedspread industry that gave birth to the carpet industry, is depicted in the mural.
“She really started everything,” said Meza. “And she’s still an inspiration to young girls that they can become entrepreneurs and business leaders.”
The mural also includes a train, acknowledging the impact railroads have had on the city, the Burr Performing Arts Park, carpet rolls and a soccer player. Local high schools have won multiple soccer state championships, and last year Dalton High School, Coahulla Creek High School and Southeast Whitfield High School all won state titles, while Dalton State College’s men’s soccer team won its conference last year. The mural also shows people fishing and kayaking at Haig Mill Lake Park.
Downtown Dalton Development Authority Executive Director Candace Eaton said the mural and other public art set Dalton apart from other cities.
“It makes downtown more attractive,” she said. “It gives it a unique look, and I think it will help bring more people downtown.”
Oakwood owner Kasey Carpenter said it was “a no-brainer” when he was approached about having a mural on the wall of his restaurant. He said it turned out even better than he expected.
“You can tell she put a lot of thought into the history and the diversity of our community,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”
The mural is sponsored by the Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Alumni Association, with assistance from Believe Greater Dalton, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Kelly and Jeff Coon, the Oakwood Cafe and Shaw Industries.
“The Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Alumni Association and the Leadership Dalton-Whitfield class of 2019 helped to sponsor the King Peacock mural on King Street by (artist) Ruth Park,” said Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Phyllis Stephens. “We’ve also done art for the (Anna) Shaw Children’s Institute and the Peeples Cancer Institute. So this is our fourth piece of artwork.”
Leadership Dalton-Whitfield is a chamber program.
