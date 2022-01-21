Contributed photo

From left, Edward Ramirez as Hercule Poirot, and Linda Olvera-Jones as Mary Debenham, Aidan Scibilia as Col. Arbuthnot, Ariana Avila as Helen Hubbard and Sarah Forberger as Princess Dragomiroff, four of the suspicious passengers on board the world's most famous train in the Dalton High School winter play production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express." Directed by Dalton Junior High School drama teacher Alana Sane, the DHS Players present their winter play for an invitation-only audience at Dalton High Jan. 20-22.