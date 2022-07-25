Murray Arts Council is proud to announce its cast for its seventh annual summer children’s theatre production, “A Lighter Shade of Noir.” The show, directed by MAC President Lori McDaniel, will be performed Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Innovative School (also known as the Old Eton School) in Eton.
The production is sponsored by Roman Open Charities and The McDaniel Family Foundation. Tickets are $5 for students/senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door.
“A Lighter Shade of Noir” is a comedy spoofing the old film noir private detective movies featuring such “gumshoes” as Sam Spade. “A Lighter Shade of Noir” centers around the 1947 Private Detectives Gala with such characters as Private Eye, Trent Trowel (a la Sam Spade), Jean-Louis-Phillippe Eustache (a la Poirot), Shirley Holmes (a la Sherlock), Miss Beatrice (a la Miss Marple) and Police Captain Tracy Dyck (a la Dick Tracy).
Trent Trowel is your typical gumshoe searching the mean streets for crimes to solve and dames to fall for. He joins some of the world’s most famous detectives at the International Private Detective gala. But is this just an innocent gala? Will the world’s most dastardly villains foil them with a fiendish master plan? Will Trent Trowel get the girl? Will the mayor get her kidnapped dog back? Will Aunt Beatrice ever get an English muffin? Everything is not what it seems. The play is full of laughs for all ages.
The cast includes newcomers to the MAC stage, as well as many “veteran” youth actors. “A Lighter Shade of Noir” cast members include Noah Smith as Trent Trowel, Emma McDaniel as Tracy Dyck, Alana McGaughey as Shirley Holmes, Wyatt Godfrey as Jean-Louis-Phillippe Eustache and Aubrie Williams as the slightly senile Miss Beatrice. The detective’s sidekicks are played by Reagan Bailey as Dr. Watson, Savannah Ray as Miss Flannigan, Ben Bethea as Monsieur Silencieux and Kaitlyn Wimpy as Miss Beatrice’s niece Jane.
Of course, every hero must have their nemesis. The “villains” in the cast are Norah Burns as Maureen Artee (she also doubles as Mayor Defehr), Leah Tello as the cat burglar, Le Cambrioleur (she also doubles as Mrs. Benedict), Kaitlyn Betterton as the “other” La Cambrioleur and Pierce Bailey as Tracy Dyck’s second in command Maloney and Miss Beatrice’s “frienemy” Ethel. The gangster Big Bill is played by Caiden Young with members of his gang portrayed by Madison Young, Mary Stone, Kaydence Kelly, Kaitlyn Betterton and Olivia Green.
Other “suspicious” characters in the play are played by Liam Black as mild-mannered postman Mr. Smith, Kirstan Mullinax as femme fatale Clarice Latriche and Hayden Flood as famous singer Beverly Stewart. Featured as janitors and policewomen are Avery Warren (Hazel), Adalyn Thomason (Alice) and Olivia Green (Penelope).
Assisting McDaniel with the production are Sara Bethea, assistant director and set/props mistress; Kacey Bailey, set/props and parent coordinator; stage managers Zoey Blanchard and Carli Rogers; and Chloe Godfrey on lights/sound.
“This play has been quite a challenge with 25 kids in the cast (some of them new to the stage). Plus, we had to rehearse in another school for a week due to an air conditioning issue — and that confused even me! The kids adapted amazingly, though,” McDaniel said. “This show is so funny with so many hilarious characters. My ‘veteran’ actors are knocking it out of the park, and I see glimmers of future 'stars' in the newcomers in this cast. It’s hard to believe this is our seventh year doing summer plays at Pleasant Valley Innovative School which have included ‘The Stinky Cheese Man,’ ‘Mother Goose is Eaten by Werewolves,’ ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ ‘Bedtime Stories,’ ‘Junie B. Jones’ and ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.’ It is a wonderful space — small enough to be intimate but can seat lots of people. We have been so fortunate to been allowed to use it."
In addition to her work with Murray Arts Council, McDaniel has performed in numerous productions — most recently as Mrs. Peacock in Artistic Civic Theatre’s production of “Clue” and has directed numerous children’s productions for Dalton Little Theatre in the past including “Annie,” “Schoolhouse Rock Live,” and “Free to Be, You and Me.” McDaniel is currently president of Murray Arts Council and works for Dalton-Whitfield Family Connection.
For more information, go to Murray Arts Council’s Facebook Page or to www.murray-arts.com.
