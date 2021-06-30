Murray Arts Council announces cast for 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Murray Arts Council announces the cast for its sixth annual summer children’s theater production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The show, directed by MAC President Lori McDaniel, will be performed July 22-24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Innovative School (also known as the Old Eton School) in Eton. Tickets are $8 for students/senior citizens and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the door. Cash and checks will be accepted.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a musical stroll through an "average day in the life of Charlie Brown." It includes moments like baseball games, school days and Valentine’s Day threaded together with wonderful, toe-tapping music. The musical features all the favorite Peanuts characters — Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally and, of course, Snoopy. You’ll also meet some of Charlie’s other friends — Peppermint Patty, Marcie, Woodstock, Pig Pen, Frieda, Violet, Lydia and the Little Red-Haired Girl.
After an opening tribute to Charlie, Lucy dreams of being a queen and bossing the world. Linus sings of his need for a security blanket. Snoopy plans to capture the Red Baron while a baseball game and glee club rehearsal fall apart. The play ends with each cast member revealing their own ideas of happiness which Charlie Brown sums up in the finale with "Happiness is anyone and anything at all that's loved by you."
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” cast members include Cole Talley as Charlie Brown; Alana McGaughey and Aubrie Williams as Lucy; Pierce and Reagan Bailey as Linus; Kyle Holloway as Schroeder; Emma McDaniel as Sally; Brady Talley as Snoopy; and Kirsten Mullinax as Woodstock. The cast is rounded out with ensemble members Ben Bethea, Lia Blanchard, Savannah Brown, Ella Gordon, Sarah Sane, Irelynd Stainton and Jaynie Talley.
"I have actually played Lucy in two productions of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,’” said director Lori McDaniel. “I think it is one of the funniest and sweetest shows I’ve ever seen. I continue to be amazed by the cast’s talent and enthusiasm. I can really see how the kids who have been involved for several summers are growing as performers!”
The show is made possible by a grant from the McDaniel Family Foundation.
“We have worked at Pleasant Valley for six summers now doing ‘The Stinky Cheese Man,’ ‘Mother Goose Is Eaten By Werewolves,’ ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ ‘Bedtime Stories’ and ‘Junie B. Jones.’ It is a wonderful space — big enough to seat a lot of people but small enough to be intimate,” said McDaniel.
In addition to her work with Murray Arts Council, McDaniel has performed in and directed numerous children’s productions for Dalton Little Theatre in the past including “Annie,” “Schoolhouse Rock Live” and “Free to Be, You and Me.”
For more information, visit Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page or www.murray-arts.com.
