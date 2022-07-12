Murray Arts Council hosts the first of two concerts in July on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Playing a mixture of Southern soul and rock ‘n’ roll, One For The Road is a popular band on the Central and North Georgia music scene. Their repertoire includes Southern rock classics, as well as their original “foot stompers.” One for the Road has a reputation for putting on a great stage show, with a growing fan base in person and online. They have opened for such notable bands as The Georgia Thunderbolts, The Kentucky Headhunters, .38 Special and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Cory Hansird has been entertaining audiences throughout North Georgia for over a decade with his blend of Southern rock and classic country. Hansird was the lead singer of local band Georgia Pine and now fronts The Dukes of Hansird with his brother Heath.
The concert series continues Saturday, July 23, at 7 p.m. with the “bonus” concert featuring Chatsworth native Christian Humphrey as the opening act with music from his new LP, followed by The Has Beens, which play a variety of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s tunes.
On Satuday, Aug. 20, crowd favorite Stephen Busie opens with a solo acoustic set, followed by another local favorite, Social Folk.
The concert series concludes on Saturday, Sept. 17, with performances by ukulele artist Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps. The second Chatsworth Ukulele Festival will be held earlier on Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7. All events have free admission.
The Godfrey Food Truck, a Chatsworth favorite, will be at the July 23 and Sept. 17 events.
If you would like more information on the Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, visit the MAC website at www.murray-arts.com or visit its Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.
