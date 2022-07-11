Murray Arts Council hosts its first “Ladies Game Night” on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend. There will be games provided or you can bring one.
MAC board members Amy Osborne and Michelle Kolf are hosting the event.
“We are inviting women of all ages who want to practice ‘self care’ by taking a night off to have fun with other women to join us, bring a friend, bring a beverage and a snack, if they like, and play board games,” Osborne said.
“Amy and I love to play board games and thought this would be a great way to have fun and build a community of like-minded women,” Kolf said.
MAC is at 120 N. Third Ave. in downtown Chatsworth across from the Murray County Courthouse.
