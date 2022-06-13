The Murray Arts Council kicks off its 2022 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday at 7 p.m. with performances by Other Brothers and Andy Giles.
The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Hailing from Chattanooga, The Other Brothers are the featured act. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with Andy Giles as the opening act. Channeling the spirit of the Grateful Dead, The Other Brothers are an improvisational jug band performing a mix of “grateful soul and folk-n-weirdgrass” music delighting audiences and inspiring them to dance with their clever interpretations and large repertoire. Come prepared to have a great time.
Giles has been performing on stages in Dalton and Chatsworth for over a decade. According to the artist, he “throws copious ropes of melodies guaranteed to satisfy the ears of each audience.” In other words, his music is enjoyed by all.
The concert series continues on July 16 at 7 p.m. with Cory Hansird opening for One for the Road. On July 23, Christian Humphrey opens with music from his new LP, followed by The Has Beens who play a variety of ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s tunes. On Aug. 20, crowd favorite Stephen Busie opens with a solo acoustic set, followed by another local favorite, Social Folk. The concert series concludes on Sept. 17 with performances by ukulele artist Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps. The second Chatsworth Ukulele Festival is held earlier on Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7. All events have free admission.
Once again, Murray High Drama Boosters will sell hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, sweets and beverages at the concerts.
For more information on the Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, visit the MAC website at www.murray-arts.com or visit its Facebook page at @murraycountyartscouncil.
