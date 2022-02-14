CHATSWORTH — The Murray Arts Council will kick off a new program called Third Thursdays that will be held on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday. Artists, crafters, scrapbookers and other “makers” are invited to bring the projects they are working on and join the group for two hours to work on their projects without interruption.
This is a free program at the Murray Arts Council’s facility at 120 N. Third Ave./Highway 411 in Chatsworth. Due to space limitations, the council requests those planning on attending email murrayartscouncil@gmail.com to reserve a spot. The council will continue this program every third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. unless there is a conflict with the space.
“Third Thursdays was born from a Facebook post,” said Murray Arts Council President Lori McDaniel. “Julie Sane, one of our board members, posted a project she was working on and asked folks to post their current projects. We were amazed at the response and the variety of projects represented. Since I have about 30 unfinished projects at home that I’d love to complete if I had two hours of uninterrupted time, I suggested we think about letting people come to MAC to work on their projects and meet new people from the community.”
McDaniel and Sara Bethea, another council board member, volunteered to make it happen, so they thought about what would make it work.
“Having the same day each month that you could go ahead and put in your calendar seemed like the best idea,” said Bethea. “One of MAC’s goals is to identify people from the community with different interests and talents, so we thought this could accomplish that goal. Plus, we think it will be a lot of fun.”
Bethea is a visual artist and a miniaturist.
The Murray Arts Council is a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County. For more information on the Third Thursdays, visit the Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page or email the council at murrayartscouncil@gmail.com.
