CHATSWORTH — The Murray Arts Council will present great classes on Friday and Sunday.
“Cricut for Beginners” will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. and “Oils of the Ancient Scriptures” will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Both classes will be at the Murray Arts Council’s facility at 120 N. Third Ave./Hwy 411 in Chatsworth.
Have you eyed great projects on Pinterest and thought “If only I knew how to cut vinyl?” Well, the council has found a solution to your dilemma. “Cricut for Beginners” is a one-day workshop conducted by Brianna Lawson. The workshop will last approximately two hours, and the workshop fee is $25.
Lawson will cover Cricut cutting machine basics. She will review the setup and key features of a Cricut. Additionally, Lawson will cover which machine you might want to purchase based on your needs, and the types of supplies needed to startup.
Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook or electronic device for note taking. Participants may bring their own machines for “hands-on” training, but a machine is not necessary. The instructor will provide handouts with a setup list of materials needed to start the Cricut journey.
This class is limited to 15 and geared to ages 18 and up. Students may register by visiting the event on the Murray Arts Council's Facebook page or by using this link to go directly to registration and payment: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E45ABAB2AAAF94-cricut.
If you are interested in essential oils, you may have attended one of Janet Brown’s popular essential oils classes at the council. On Sunday, Brown and her daughter, Laura Kate McKee, will present “Oils of the Ancient Scriptures” from 2 to 4 p.m. This is an interactive and experiential class. Students should bring their Bibles (any translation) to the class, and the class fee is $12. Students may register and pay for the class at the Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page or by using the direct link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E45ABAB2AAAF94-oils.
“'Oils of the Ancient Scriptures’ is one of our most popular classes,” said Brown. “Those attending will use their Bibles to find and discuss passages regarding essential oils, and their uses in the past and the present. Students will experience 10 of the oils from the Bible via smelling, and everyone will go home with a roller of the oils of ancient scripture for topical use.”
The Murray Arts Council is a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County. For more information on classes and events, visit the Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page or email murrayartscouncil@gmail.com.
