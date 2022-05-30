Murray Arts Council holds auditions for its summer play, a nonmusical comedy called “A Lighter Shade of Noir, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Murray Arts Council, 120 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth.
Audition appointments are being scheduled on Sign Up Genius at www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0E45ABAB2AAAF94-auditions. If a student cannot audition on those days, please send an email to murrayartscouncil@gmail.com and an alternate audition time will be arranged if possible.
The play will be directed by MAC President Lori McDaniel.
The play will be performed the first two weekends in August. Rehearsals begin on June 27. Both rehearsals and performances will be at Pleasant Valley Innovative School (also known as the Old Eton School).
Students ages 8 to 18 are invited to audition for the play, which has excellent roles for older students, as well as younger children. This comedy features a 1940s-Sam Spade-like private eye — thus the film noir reference — and a hilarious cast of the not-so-usual suspects.
“This will be the seventh play I’ve directed at Pleasant Valley Innovative School,” McDaniel said. “I chose a nonmusical this year to give the non-singers a chance to shine. Singers can be in any type of play, but non-singers want no part of musicals. I’m hoping this inspires a whole new group of student actors. I’ve worked with a core group of very talented kids in the past, but they are starting to get older and explore other ventures. This show will need some fresh faces.”
The show is made possible by a grant from the McDaniel Family Foundation and other sponsors yet to be locked in.
“This will be my seventh year directing plays at Pleasant Valley Innovative School doing ‘The Stinky Cheese Man,’ ‘Mother Goose is Eaten by Werewolves,’ ‘Schoolhouse Rock,’ ‘Bedtime Stories,’ ‘Junie B. Jones’ and ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.’ 2020 was the only year we’ve skipped since 2015. Pleasant Valley is such a wonderful space — big enough to seat a lot of people but small enough to be intimate,” said McDaniel.
In addition to her work with Murray Arts Council, McDaniel has sung and acted in various performances at Dalton Little Theatre, Artistic Civic Theatre and the Creative Arts Guild. Her latest stage performance was Mrs. Peacock in ACT’s production of “Clue” in October 2021. When she is not involved with the arts, McDaniel works for Dalton-Whitfield Family Connection.
For more information, go to Murray Arts Council’s Facebook Page or to www.murray-arts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.