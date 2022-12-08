The Murray Arts Council (MAC) will present “Miniature Masterpieces” featuring the Atlanta Miniature Society Friday through Sunday at the MAC facility at 120 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth.
Exhibit hours are Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a reception at Friday evening’s show. The Murray Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County, is across Highway 411 (or Third Avenue) from the courthouse in Chatsworth. MAC board member and miniaturist Sara Bethea had the idea to create a miniature exhibit.
“I’ve made so many contacts with regional miniaturists that I thought about asking the Atlanta Miniature Society to participate. I was so happy when they said yes,” said Bethea. “This show will feature the most amazing miniature room settings from all over our region. We will also have a few collectors bring some things in. Anything under 18 inches is considered a miniature. This show will appeal to all ages who will be amazed what the artists can produce in ‘teeny tiny’ versions.”
MAC President Lori McDaniel said, “I hope everyone takes the time to come and visit the show. You can go see the trees in the park and come to our show to warm up. We will be closing the Saturday exhibit right before the Christmas parade, so pop in before you go claim your ‘parade spot.’ We are located right across from the Chatsworth courthouse, so we are conveniently located for parade watchers.”
The Atlanta Miniature Society started in 1978 to provide workshops and programs to stimulate interest both historical and creative, promote education and charity events, and to encourage new and creative artists in the miniature world. All members of the society are also members of the National Association for Miniature Enthusiasts.
The society also works on miniature houses they donate to nonprofit organizations to be used for raffles for fundraising.
“They may work in miniature, but the society’s hearts are very big,” said Bethea.
For more information please visit MAC’s Facebook page or its website at murray-arts.com. For more information on the Atlanta Miniature Society visit atlminiature.org.
