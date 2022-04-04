The Murray Arts Council (MAC) will host its third Student Art Show featuring the art of Murray County high school students. The show will run Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. The Murray Arts Council, a nonprofit arts agency serving Chatsworth and Murray County, is across Highway 411 (or Third Avenue) from the courthouse in Chatsworth.
The Student Art Show will feature paintings, drawings and 3-D art created by students from Murray County High, North Murray High, Pleasant Valley Innovative School and homeschooled students. Students will also have the option to sell their work, if they wish.
Artists Michael Thompson and Mayelli Diaz Meza and graphic artist and banjo player extraordinaire Jim Pankey have volunteered to judge the exhibit. Prizes will include first place, $50; second place, $30; third place, $20; and three Judges Choice Awards at $15 each. These awards will be presented on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“Murray Arts Council is so happy to be presenting another Student Art Show,” said Julie Sane, MAC vice president and Art Committee co-chair. “Visitors are always so stunned at how much talent is represented, and it is always such a varied and fun show.”
North Murray High art teacher, Kristi Sitton and Murray County High art teacher Ashli Sollinger worked with the Art Committee to organize the show. Some of their students, Alex Lynch from Murray County High and Rebecca Hines from North Murray High, were recently recognized as finalists in the Creative Arts Guild’s Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts. Additionally, North Murray High student Jade Thompson was named the winner of the 2022 Murray County Farm Bureau Art Contest.
“The talent exhibited in this show is amazing. We are so appreciative of Kristi and Ashli’s help. Scheduling around school events and spring break can be impossible sometimes,” said Jessica Whealey, MAC secretary and Art Committee co-chair. “Kristi and Ashli have so much energy and are so proud of their student artists.”
Additionally, the Murray Arts Council is including some highlights from the recent grant-funded art project presented by Chatsworth Elementary School, “Our Community Chatsworth.” This project was initiated by Chatsworth Elementary School’s art teacher, Sherri Carr, through a M.B. Seretean Grant issued by the Oscar N. Jonas Foundation. The presentation celebrates our community’s history and culture.
“Although this show is dedicated to high school artists, Mrs. Carr’s project was so amazing that we worked with her to show a small portion of it at our Student Art Show. She is creating a short slideshow to show each grade’s work. We will be able to show the paper quilt and collaborative piece, Indian head. Our large-screen TV will be put to use again — we first used it in our recent Local Artists Show — to show Mrs. Carr’s slides,” said Lori McDaniel, MAC president and Oscar N. Jonas Foundation board member. “There were tons of folks at the March 24 event at Chatsworth Elementary, but we know there are a lot who missed it and would like to see it. This is not nearly as ‘electric’ as the original presentation — with live performances, excited students and proud parents — but we are proud to include pieces of it.”
Pieces from this project will also be on display on the porch of the Wright Hotel on Saturday during the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society’s train expo.
“People should plan to go to both events on April 9,” said Sane. “They are within walking distance of each other. We love it when projects come together in the same time frame like these two have.”
For more information, please visit MAC’s Facebook page or email murrayartscouncil@gmail.com. MAC's webpage is currently under construction.
