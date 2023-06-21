The Murray Arts Council proudly presents the 2023 Local Artists Show.
We invite you to view locally made art at the MAC facility at 120 N. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. This exhibit will feature more than 10 artists and will include paintings, wood carvings, sculptures, 3-D pieces, folk art and much more. Many of the art pieces are available for purchase. One artist has even brought T-shirts, and another has comic books, prints and stickers that are all available for purchase. The show will open Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and several artists will be available to discuss their works.
Our featured artist for 2023 is Henry Green. A resident of Chatsworth, Green has completed multiple murals in Dalton. In 2016 he completed the 90-foot-by-12-foot work of art on the south side of the Affordable Sales building at 309 N. Hamilton St.
Jon Jaudon, executive director of athletics and external relations for Dalton State College, said, “This mural speaks for all in this community who fought to see athletics return to Dalton State. It is a constant reminder of what a community can accomplish when they come together, united, around a common cause. Seeing the mural is an honor for all who support athletics at Dalton State, past, present and future.”
You may have also seen the mural titled "An Earth Worth Saving" on the side of the wall of the Favorite Market convenience store at 304 N. Thornton Ave. across from the Dalton Green. Henry Green is currently working on a mural for The Dalton Academy.
Admission is free.
Show dates are:
• Friday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24, from noon to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.
We hope to see you at the show.
