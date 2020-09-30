Murray Arts Council's final concert in its 2020 Concert in the Park series features The Mailboxes and Sarah Forde Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Bring a chair or blanket, a sun umbrella and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park, 444 Second Ave. The park is behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms. The 2020 Concert in the Park series is sponsored by Mohawk Industries.
The Mailboxes is an art-pop band from Chattanooga. Members Jillian and Logan Ivey, also known as The Purple People for their customary lavender clothing, are creative partners who also happen to be married. Jillian plays piano, sings and writes catchy, indie pop melodies. Logan plays the drums and looks cool. They like touring across the country in their van and thru-hiking in the mountains. They just released their newest album titled "Inside Outside" last year through an art project that combined a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail with a national tour.
“The Mailboxes were supposed to be our featured concert for the second annual Chatsworth Ukulele Festival," said Jake Sane. "Jillian plays a mean ukulele, so we thought they were a great tie-in. When we had to cancel the Ukulele Festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, the music committee of Murray Arts Council decided to leave The Mailboxes on as the final concert of the 2020 season and add an opening act which we are proud to announce is Sarah Forde."
“Sarah Forde is a talented singer, songwriter and guitarist who hails from Ellijay, Georgia, so she is practically a local,” continued Sane. “We are so glad to add her to our lineup for Oct. 3.”
For more information, go to murray-arts.com or Murray Arts Council’s Facebook page at murraycountyartscouncil.
