Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has called a special meeting for Tuesday to start negotiations on how the county's Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues will be divided among the county and the cities of Chatsworth and Eton.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the Murray County courthouse annex.
"I think we'll probably all just see where the others stand," said Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong, who confirmed he will be at the meeting. "I don't think anything will be decided. We have 60 days to reach an agreement, and after that, it goes to arbitration."
The LOST agreement determines how revenues from that tax are divided up among local governments. The LOST, which had to be initially approved by voters, is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county that is used by local governments to fund operations. It is different from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which can only be used for specific capital projects approved by voters and cannot be used for operations.
Under state law, the LOST must be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in. If the governments can't reach an agreement, it goes to binding arbitration.
"It (Murray County's LOST) brought in just over $6 million in 2021," said Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker. "The current distribution is 84.1% county, 13.6% Chatsworth and 2.3% for Eton."
Parker said that split was "roughly" along the county population split determined in the 2010 census. The 2020 population split in Murray County was unincorporated county, 85.75%; Chatsworth, 12.19%; and Eton, 2.06%.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the commissioners plan to send a letter to the mayors of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell asking them to begin LOST negotiations some time after June 15.
"That will start the 60-day clock to complete the agreement," Jensen said.
State law does not mandate when local governments must begin their LOST negotiations but it does require them to have an agreement by Dec. 3.
According to data provided by the city of Dalton and Whitfield County, in 2021 the Whitfield County LOST brought in $21.1 million, with Dalton receiving $7.6 million and Whitfield County about $13 million with the smaller cities getting the rest.
The city of Dalton's share of the LOST is now 35.91%. The county's is 60.457%. When the LOST agreement was last negotiated in 2012, the agreement called for Dalton to receive 32%, with the share rising over time to its current rate, and for the county to receive 64.851%, with that share declining over time to the current rate.
