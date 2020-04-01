Murray commissioner to consider resolution declaring a state of emergency

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a called public meeting on Thursday to consider a resolution "declaring a State of Emergency arising because of COVID-19 to take immediate emergency measures." The meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. in the county annex. The public is encouraged to watch the meeting via Facebook Live on the commissioner’s Facebook page.
