Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan will hold a public meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. in the hearing room of the courthouse annex. The public is encouraged to attend.
Hogan normally holds a public meeting on the first Tuesday of the month.
Hogan is scheduled to consider:
• The purchase of two Exmark 60-inch mowers for the recreation department for $10,864 each. They would be purchased with funds from the $28.75 million 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
• Renewing an agreement with First Baptist Church of Chatsworth to host jury assembly.
• Reappointing Elizabeth Robinson to the board of the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
• Approving the minutes of the July 19 meeting of the Murray County Land Use and Development Planning Commission.
Hogan will be available for questions or comments after the meeting.
