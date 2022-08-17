Murray Arts Council (MAC) hosts the fourth concert in its summer concert series at Chatsworth City Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The concert series, sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries, is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket, a sun shade and your favorite folks and come to Chatsworth City Park, 444 Second Ave., behind Chatsworth City Hall. The park has public restrooms in the back. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
Local favorite Stephen Busie opens with a solo acoustic set. Busie is a talented singer-songwriter from North Georgia who fronted The Stephen Busie Band and continues to amaze audiences as a solo act. Busie’s repertoire includes a fusion of blues, soul and rock, influenced and inspired by great musicians like John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Charles.
The headliner is another local favorite, Social Folk. Social Folk includes many talented musicians from the Dalton and Chatsworth area. Each member brings a wealth of influences to the “musical table” like Ryan Adams, Counting Crows, Shovels and Rope, Tyler Childers and more. Social Folk is on the verge of releasing their first EP this year, “Feral.” With four songwriters in the band, you’re guaranteed to hear something you’ll like. Between straight-up rock, lonesome country, indie folk and bluegrass-tinged toe tappers, there’s plenty to explore.
“We have enjoyed great crowds at our first three concerts,” MAC President Lori McDaniel said. “It’s such a great location for teens, families with children and grownups hanging out with their friends. We have great local food vendors, as well, to keep folks fed and happy during the concerts.”
The concert series concludes Sept. 17 with performances by ukulele artist Kirk Jones and The Von Wamps. The second Chatsworth Ukulele Festival is held earlier on Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m., with the concert at 7. All events have free admission. Once again, there will be vendors selling food and snacks, so come hungry, and you will be fed and entertained.
If you would like more information on the Concerts in the Park or Murray Arts Council, visit www.murray-arts.com or visit the MAC Facebook page @murraycountyartscouncil.
