Caleb Faulknor, a member of Murray County High School's class of 2020, said he was "surprised" when he received the People’s Choice Award for his “Midnight Cicadas” in this year's Congressional Art Competition.
Faulknor entered the competition after school buildings closed in mid-March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which meant he had to choose a piece from his existing collection, rather than create something new. He'd never entered this contest before, but he saw it on the Facebook page of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves and figured "Why not enter?"
Graves, R-Ranger, hosted a modified competition this year for high school students in the 14th Congressional District, which includes Murray and Whitfield counties, due to the pandemic, and all student art was submitted digitally, according to the congressman's office. Local judges, chosen by the Rome Area Council for the Arts, selected the top three places, along with two honorable mentions, one of which was North Murray High School alumna Jessica Palmer, and nearly 200 local residents cast votes online for the People's Choice Award.
Because of the nature of his submission, he was at a disadvantage in this contest, because participants had to submit images of their artwork, and his was a "fairly large and detailed" batik piece, Faulknor said. "The piece is so large that you don't get a true feeling of the size of it digitally, (nor) do you see all the details you would in person."
"Midnight Cicadas” is a 45-inch-by-24-inch cloth batik piece with a "mysterious, almost alternative aesthetic" that Faulknor completed late in 2019, he said. Faulknor narrowed his choices for his submission to three, and after soliciting opinions from his parents and high school art teacher, he selected "Midnight Cicadas," where he marries the insects with dark colors in a brooding symmetry.
Faulknor became enamored with batik — an Indonesian technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to whole cloth — during his high school years, and "I love it so much, because I love textiles and working with cloth, and I can work big with it," he said. "I'm not confined to a small piece of paper, I can mix as many colors as I can imagine, and it's just a pleasing process."
Faulknor is no stranger to commendations for his art, as earlier this year he received the Creative Arts Guild's Spigel Prize. The Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts brought with it the opportunity for Faulknor to have a solo exhibition in the Creative Arts Guild during Youth Art Month in March.
Faulknor "took ownership of the medium," Savannah Thomas, the Creative Arts Guild's gallery manager, observed this spring. He demonstrates "a depth of understanding that frankly you don't see in a lot of high school students, and that allows him to push the medium further than (others)."
"It was really nice, and I enjoyed it a lot," he said. "I loved it."
He even became a big man on campus inside his school after a story on his artistic exploits appeared in the Daily Citizen-News in early March, he recalled with a laugh. "Random people in school were coming up to me saying they saw the article."
Ashli Solinger, art instructor at Murray County High School, called Faulknor "one of a kind, self-motivated, and very passionate about his work."
"He is very connected to nature, one of his biggest inspirations for his artwork, (and) he is very driven," Solinger said. "I think he is beyond his years in this aspect — I have known college art students (who) weren't as committed to their craft as he is — (and) he works quickly," moving on to new pieces when he finishes a project, which allowed him to produce "an amazing amount of artwork this school year."
Faulknor, who participated in his high school's marching and concert bands and was a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society, "has always been an artist, from the time I could hold a pencil," he explained in March. "It became my creative outlet for anything and everything."
He's also generous, sharing his aptitude with classmates.
"His peers value his opinion and joke that he makes it all look so easy, that he never makes mistakes," Solinger said. "He is a very humble individual, and although he appreciates his success, he doesn't like to flaunt it or be in the spotlight."
Indeed, the only drawback to his Spigel Prize and solo art show was all the attention, Faulknor said. "I'm a humble person, and all these people were saying 'Congratulations,' (but) all I could do was smile and say 'Thank you.'"
Faulknor is beginning his college education at Dalton State, but he plans to transfer after two years to Valdosta State University to pursue his goal of becoming an art teacher, he said.
"Especially during this pandemic, it's easier to stay local where I know the people and where things are."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.