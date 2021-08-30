Murray County chamber wants businesses to 'hurry to Murray'

CRANDALL — Rather than becoming bogged down in negative thinking, taking action is the best — and most crucial — step toward realizing dreams, Pamela Mumm told a room of local business and industry leaders Wednesday.
"Performance is action, period," Mumm, president and CEO of the Harmonic Performance System and Academy, explained during the Murray County Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting and banquet. "We tend to focus on one little (negative) bit (instead) of the amazing parts, and we make things more complicated than they need to be."
"Some spend a lot of time planning, and then life gets in the way, (while) others get into action," said Mumm. Those in the former category "talk, and talk, and talk, and the world goes by."
"People get stopped before they even get started" because they worry they lack the money, time, energy, resources, etc., but those are the "wrong questions," she told her audience at the Cohutta Springs Conference Center. "The right question is 'Do I have the desire?' The answer is 'Yes.'"
Overcoming negativity and self-doubt is a struggle for business and industry leaders, as "there's a shadow of fear" behind every aspiration, she said. And "whatever we focus on" — the positives or the negatives — "will get larger."
Mumm had to overcome the doubters as a high school vocal music teacher, but because she refused to capitulate, her program — which began with only 30 students — eventually finished in sixth-place at show choir nationals and performed at New York City's venerable Carnegie Hall, she said.
"We simply have to get started — we don't need a ton of money — and the only thing that prevents us from (manifesting) what we want in our lives is the story we tell ourselves."
It is "a new day in Murray County," with hundreds of jobs flowing into the community and an 86% increase in chamber membership from January to this month, she said. It ought to be "'hurry to Murray,' not 'worry about Murray.'"
After Mumm's pep talk, "I really feel invigorated and ready to go out there to sell Murray County," said Eli Falls, the chamber's president and CEO. "All of us in here, we're all Murray County champions, (so) get involved."
Mumm is "an excellent executive coach and (leader) of professional development," said Barry Gentry, senior vice president of the chamber. "She's amazing."
The chamber aims to create an environment where "our businesses can thrive, (as can) businesses seeking to come here," said Falls, also president and CEO of the county's Industrial Development Authority. "We can accept any challenge that presents itself and make your business a success."
"Everything we do going forward, the focus will be on promoting business growth," and that's led by Murray Works, which will "train today's workforce and focus on tomorrow's workforce," he said. Through Murray Works, youth and their parents will see "you can have a career and a bright, successful future in Murray County."
Murray County Schools, Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College are partners in Murray Works, which launches this year at no cost to Murray County Schools students in grades 6-12 and will prepare them for internships and/or careers in the county.
“We’ve always had a partnership with the chamber, and we’ve had our work-based learning program, but not like this” will be, Steve Loughridge, superintendent of Murray County Schools, explained this summer. “The chamber has connections with all businesses, and this will show our students what’s available locally from a variety of businesses in our community.”
While the chamber and Industrial Development Authority remain separate entities, they're collaborating closer than ever before to achieve objectives, Falls said.
"We want to be a large, growing county with a small-town feel, and we want each of you to be proud to be members of the chamber."
While Falls and Gentry are focused on the future, they also commended several individuals and businesses already doing outstanding work locally with awards at the banquet.
The chairman's award went to Chatsworth Water Works General Manger Steve Smith; the Cleary's Sit and Sleep furniture store received the Retail Business of the Year award; the Georgia Ports Authority received the Innovator of the Year award; the Economic Impact award went to Huali Floors USA; Murray County Tax Commissioner Billy Childers was Ambassador of the Year; and Carmeuse Lime & Stone was Business of the Year.
"I definitely wasn't expecting this, but I sure do appreciate it," said Smith, also the Industrial Development Authority's board chairman.
Childers is "proud to share the vision the new chamber has," he said. As Murray County grows, "our children and grandchildren will benefit from that."
