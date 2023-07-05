Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan on Wednesday approved a resolution agreeing to settle opioid litigation with Publix Super Markets Inc. The lawsuit was one of several class action lawsuits brought by local governments across the nation against the manufacturers and sellers of opioid painkillers for their role in the opioid crisis.
Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker said he expects the county to receive about $2,000 from the settlement. He said the county plans to use the money for mental health treatment.
"We don’t yet have all the details," he said.
Hogan also approved:
• An ordinance on the Broadband Ready Community program. This signifies the county has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband investment. It makes the county eligible for state and federal grants to expand broadband.
• The lease of a building at 211 W. Fort St. in Chatsworth with Friends of the GreenHouse Inc. to be used for a child advocacy center for $1 per year.
• An agreement with the city of Chatsworth for the county to provide building inspection services for the city for a 60-day temporary period.
• A resolution authorizing the district attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit to contract with Georgia’s Prosecuting Attorneys' Council for funding and other purposes. The Conasauga circuit includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.