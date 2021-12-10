Murray County Commissioner Hogan still reviewing 2022 budget proposal

Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan is still reviewing a proposed 2022 budget he unveiled Tuesday. The proposed budget calls for $22.036 million in spending, up $1.663 million from $20.372 million in the 2021 budget.
Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker said the proposed budget contains "about (a) 10% increase for public safety, about 5% for all others. Everyone is competing for the same employees by increasing pay. Inflation has increased the cost of everything."
Hogan held the first of two public hearings on the budget Tuesday.
Hogan continues to look for ways to cut spending. Parker said even if the proposed budget is adopted without cuts it shouldn't require a property tax increase.
Hogan held the county's property tax rate steady at 9.103 mills this year. Hogan had cut the rate from 9.194 mills in 2019 to 9.103 mills in 2020.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value. The 2021 property tax rate is projected to bring in $8.73 million. The property tax brought in $8.25 million in 2020.
Parker said the date for the second public hearing and for Hogan to adopt the 2022 budget hasn't been set.
"It will be before the month's end," he said.
