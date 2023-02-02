The February meeting of Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan, usually held on the first Tuesday of each month, is Friday at 9 a.m. in the county annex hearing room.
Agenda items are:
• The second reading of an amendment to chapter 6 code of Murray County to allow on-premise alcohol sales Monday through Saturday and Sunday.
• The second reading of an amendment to chapter 38 code of Murray County, prohibition of RVs, campers, etc. for occupancy outside designated RV parks and campgrounds.
• The second reading of an amendment to appendix A & B Murray County Code regarding minimum lot size with access to public sewer.
• The second reading of an amendment to chapter 54 Murray County code to allow for use of driveway tile as approved by the public works director.
• A resolution for the adoption of the updated hazard mitigation plan.
• Reappointment of Naomi Fehrle to the Murray County Board of Health.
• Grant application: LMIG status and 2023 LMIG award of $709,705.50 to resurface 8.7 miles of county roads. Project total estimate is $1,387,200.
• Agreement: Use of Murray County Board of Education’s meeting room for Superior Court trials from Feb. 6-10 and Feb 27–March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.