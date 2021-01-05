Murray County courthouse annex closed after COVID-19 outbreak; sole commissioner and manager among those infected

Murray County Manager/Financial Officer Tommy Parker "has been sick with COVID-19 for about 10 days," according to his brother Jason, amid an outbreak of the virus at the Murray County Courthouse annex.
"Late last week, he was admitted to AdventHealth Murray and had a tough weekend with pneumonia complications added," Jason said. "Yesterday (Monday), he began improving and is still making progress. He has not been on a ventilator. We have received many well wishes and are very thankful for the support. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers."
Tommy Parker is one of several people who work in the Murray County Courthouse annex, which houses most county administrative offices, to test positive for COVID-19. The annex is closed to the public until Monday.
"We had an outbreak of COVID," said Tax Commissioner Billy Childers. "It's the entire annex. The last count I had was about 12 persons. Our county commissioner (Greg Hogan) has it. Our County Manager Tommy Parker has it. He is in the hospital (at AdventHealth Murray). I have two staff members that have it. (Land Use/Zoning Administrator) Dick Barnes has it. A couple of bookkeepers have it. My bookkeeper has it. I know that others are supposed to be tested today. It's a bad way to start the new year."
Hogan, the county's sole commissioner, could not be reached by telephone Tuesday and did not immediately respond to text and email messages.
Murray County remains one of the state's COVID-19 hotspots, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. On Tuesday, Murray County had 2,820 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 483 in the past two weeks and 41 deaths attributed to the virus. Murray County ranks 25th out of 159 counties in number of cases per 100,000 residents.
Childers said he returned from quarantine on Tuesday after being exposed to the disease.
"I tested negative," he said. "I still feel bad, but I'm here. The office is closed to the public. But we are still answering phone calls and handling mail. We are doing what we can, but I only have three staff members here."
Childers said that people who need to pay taxes and renew tags can do so at www.murraycountypay.com. They can also use the drop box at the entrance to the annex, at 121 N. Fourth Ave.
Murray County Election Superintendent Larry Sampson said that no one in his office has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"We have been very fortunate here and we are very grateful," he said. "But there have been a number of people in the rest of the building who have come down with it."
Sampson said he did not think that the outbreak would have much an impact on Tuesday's runoff election for two U.S. Senate posts and a seat on the state Public Service Commission. No voting is one in the annex. But poll workers had to bring the voting machines back to the elections office for votes to be tabulated Tuesday night.
"There's no way around that," he said. "The doors will be locked and I'll let them in. The people working in the other offices should be gone by then. That's really all I can do."
