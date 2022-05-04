In Murray County, early voting for the May 24 elections is at the recreation department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and on Saturday, May 14.
Early voting ends on Friday, May 20.
Whitfield County voters can cast their ballot at the Board of Elections office inside the courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on the two Saturdays. On two Fridays — May 13 and 20 — voting is extended to 7 p.m.
