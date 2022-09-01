There will be a car seat inspection Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Murray County Fire Department/Emergency Management Agency headquarters at 810 G.I. Maddox Parkway in Chatsworth. Come by and get your car seat inspected, or if you have questions about car seats, technicians will be available to help.
