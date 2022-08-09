School will begin soon in Murray County. Is your child ready with the Georgia school health requirements (https://georgia.gov/get-required-health-records-attend-school)?
Get it all done safely, conveniently and affordably at a one-stop spot. The Murray County Health Department provides schoolchildren the required hearing, dental, vision and BMI(body mass index)/nutrition screenings and immunizations. The health department charges a total of $60 for all the screenings and $21.90 for each immunization for children who are uninsured or underinsured, however, no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.
For those who have medical coverage, the health department accepts Medicaid (including Amerigroup, CareSource, Peachstate and WellCare), Peachcare for Kids, Humana, Aerna, United Healthcare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Ambetter, Cigna and Coventry.
The Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road in Chatsworth. You can call for an appointment at (706) 695-4585.
