The Murray County High School class of 1966 had its 56th reunion on May 7. Of the 117 graduates, 25 individuals attended the reunion.
The event was held at the Western Sizzlin in Dalton.
Edward Waters, committee chairman, welcomed everyone to the reunion. The Rev. Isaac Walker led the prayer and remembered classmates who were not able to attend the reunion and who had passed away. A memorial table was set up to remember the 36 class members who have passed away.
There was great fellowship remembering the times everyone had at high school. Pictures were made of the class and of the elementary classes represented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.