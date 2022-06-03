Murray High class of 1966

The Murray County High School class of 1966 recently held a reunion. Front row, from left, are Isaac Walker Jr. and Jerry Aaron. Second row, Francis Watkins Coffey, June Brook Cox, Faye Black Harrison, Joan Dooley, Joyce Smith Collins, Wanda Dunn Flood, Brenda Witherow Raper, Beverly Gallman, Pauline Beam Witherow and Clydene Long Brock. Third row, Edward Waters, Michael Coulter, Pat Tanksley, Jerry Smith, Larry Ballew, Tom Martin, Jerry Ridley, Gary Stinnett, Linda Green McCallister, Gary Beavers, Frank Loyd, James Long and Terry Cox.

 Contributed photo

The Murray County High School class of 1966 had its 56th reunion on May 7. Of the 117 graduates, 25 individuals attended the reunion.

The event was held at the Western Sizzlin in Dalton.

Edward Waters, committee chairman, welcomed everyone to the reunion. The Rev. Isaac Walker led the prayer and remembered classmates who were not able to attend the reunion and who had passed away. A memorial table was set up to remember the 36 class members who have passed away.

There was great fellowship remembering the times everyone had at high school. Pictures were made of the class and of the elementary classes represented.

