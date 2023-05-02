Pete Adams, president of the Murray County High School Alumni Association, announces that Kylie Usrey, Rileigh Combs and Tad Stone are the recipients of the association’s annual scholarship awards.
Stone becomes the 23rd winner of the Allen Ross Memorial Athletic Scholarship while Usrey will receive the Academic Scholarship that has been presented since 1996 and is named in memory of Anne Harris Brindle, a longtime leader of the association. Combs is the third recipient of the Doug Griffin Memorial Scholarship recently established to honor a man who was a teacher, coach and county school superintendent in a career that spanned parts of four decades.
All honorees come from families with multiple generations of Murray High alumni. They prove the motto: Once an Indian, always an Indian! Funding for the alumni scholarships comes from special donations and fundraisers.
The alumni association is seeking nominations for induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame later this year. Individuals can be nominated by any alumna/alumnus of Murray County High. Membership in the association is not a requirement for induction, but the nominee must be eligible for membership, meaning that the nominee must have attended Murray County High School for at least two academic years or have worked at the school for at least 10 years.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor alumni, living or deceased, who have made unusual or outstanding contributions to society through time and dedication, community service, volunteerism, exceptional career achievements or a combination of the above.
Nominations can be rather informal, a letter is sufficient, but it should include reasons the person is deserving of the award, years of association with Murray High, brief biographical information and contact information for both the nominee (or family if deceased) and the nominator. Nominations may be held for consideration in other years and will be screened by the awards committee and approved by the association. Usually, no more than five recipients will be honored each year. The deadline for nominations is July 10 and the induction ceremony is in November.
The next meeting of the association is Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth. Hall of Fame nominations, dues ($10 annual, $100 lifetime) and donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to MCHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2155, Chatsworth, GA 30705.
