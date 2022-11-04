The Murray County High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. in the Pickering Administration Building of Murray County Schools, more commonly known as the Old Rock Building, on Green Road.
Outstanding people are selected each year for this honor. Any former student or employee of Murray County High School who has contributed to the community in outstanding fashion or who has achieved honors in his/her chosen profession is considered. Because of the number nominated, only a small number are selected for induction. Nominees not selected will be considered again next year.
The 2022 inductees are Air Force veteran Arthur Jewell Vest (class of 1954); NASCAR driver Jody Ridley and educator Lamarr Henry, both from the class of 1960; teacher and musician Toby Westmoreland, who graduated in 1991; architect Blake Jackson from the class of 1999; and area planning director Ethan Calhoun from the class of 2009, who becomes the youngest member of the Hall of Fame.
Family, friends, classmates and teachers are invited to attend the ceremony as Murray County again shows off its best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.