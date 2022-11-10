Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.