On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, the Murray County High School (MCHS) Alumni Association will add six to its prestigious Hall of Fame. The ceremony will start at 2 in the meeting room of the Murray County Schools Pickering Administrative Center (Rock Building) on Green Road.
The Hall of Fame was created in 1993 to honor former students and staff who have achieved great success in chosen professions and/or contributed to the community in outstanding ways. The 2022 inductees are Ethan Calhoun, Lamarr Henry, Blake Jackson, Jody Ridley, Arthur Jewell Vest and Toby Westmoreland.
Ethan Calhoun
Calhoun entered Murray County High School in 2005 and graduated four years later. While a student at Murray he belonged to FFA, Beta Club and Drama. Today, he attributes much of his ability and confidence as a public speaker to skills he honed through the direction of Melissa Adams during the MCHS production of "Bus Stop" in one-act competition. While in high school he also worked as a tour guide and man for all seasons at the Chief Vann House.
He is currently employed as assistant planning director with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission in Rome. He was hired in 2015, quickly earned promotions, and won the attention of folks throughout the state for his work helping small towns achieve their economic development and planning goals with limited resources.
In 2021 he was selected as one of Georgia's "top 40 under 40" by Georgia Trend magazine, which honors the state's best and brightest young leaders. He feels fortunate to be able to remain in Northwest Georgia and play a role in the development of so many communities.
He now resides at Lake Weiss in Centre, Alabama, but serves as a trustee for the Friends of the Vann House. Family members important to him are parents Wayne and Petra Calhoun; grandparents Edward and Willie Calhoun and Tommie Headrick; uncles and aunts Chuck and Connie Stafford, Jack and Yvette Franklin, and Robert and Loryo Calhoun. Two friends and mentors are Tim Howard and Jeff Stancil.
Lamarr Henry
Henry is a 1960 graduate of MCHS. He was employed in the Murray County Schools system for many years and retired as principal at Spring Place Elementary. He was an outstanding basketball player at MCHS. The team won the state championship his senior year. He received a scholarship to Auburn University and played there four years, graduating in 1964.
His parents, Dane and Daisy Henry, were the most influential people in his formative years. Others were MCHS basketball coach Kenneth Ross and agriculture teacher G.I. Maddox along with Auburn basketball coach Joel Eaves. Special friends in high school who also had an influence on him included Greg Springfield, Wayne Graves and Selwyn Cochran.
Close family members are his wife Betty, children Kevin and Lisa, and grandsons Henry and Charlie. Today, Lamarr and Betty live on the Henry farm in northwest Murray County.
Blake Jackson
Jackson attended Murray County High School from 1995 until graduation in 1999. He is the son of Collian and Kay Jackson of Chatsworth and currently resides in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a suburb in the Boston metropolitan area.
While at Murray High he was involved in numerous activities. Music was a big part of his life and he enjoyed four years in the marching and symphonic bands. playing clarinet. He was in the orchestra during the production of "Brigadoon" and he was active in the Beta Club, National Honor Society, student government and VOCA while holding down a part-time job. He said, "Nothing compares to Friday football in Chatsworth, playing in the band and dances after the game."
Since leaving Murray he is amazed at the quality of instruction he received at the school. His teachers truly cared and were passionate about what they were teaching. Standout teachers are Linda Lunsford (English), Dean Donehoo (history), Fred Sylvester III (music), Rick Chapman (drafting) and Jerry Ryan (Spanish). These and others made his time at Murray High memorable.
He is an award-winning architect, famous for "green" designs. He serves as the director of sustainability with NORR, an integrated architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Toronto.
Jody Ridley
Ridley, another 1960 graduate of Murray County High School, is the son of Murphy and Irene Ridley. Married to his late wife Margaret for 59 years, he is the father of Anthony (Janice) Ridley and Kim (Shane) Craven. They also have three grands and three great-grandchildren.
He had a 36-year career racing stock cars. He was an outstanding driver and received numerous awards and accolades during that time, and since. He was the 1980 NASCAR Rookie of the Year for Winston Cup and winner of the NASCAR Winston Cup and Mason-Dixon 500 in 1981. He was six times NASCAR All-Pro National Champion (1987-89 and 1991-93). He was also NASCAR All-Pro most popular driver three times and Hooters Pro Cup most popular driver in 1996. He had 580 feature event victories in 17 states all over the country. He was inducted into the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in 2007.
He has had quite a career. Now retired, he enjoys cruise-ins and restoring old cars and playing with the great-grands.
Arthur Jewell Vest
Vest attended Murray County High School from 1949-54. Following graduation in 1954, he joined the United States Air Force and served for 20 years. After retirement from the Air Force, he spent 16 years as a civilian employee of the Air Force, serving at the Pentagon and at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. He also taught at Park University and at Del City High School, both in Oklahoma City.
While in high school he was involved in numerous activities including Beta Club, debate team and varsity baseball. Three important teachers he remembers most fondly are C.W. Bradley, Mrs. Hill Jones and Lynn Daniel.
Vest received three college degrees while serving his country: a bachelor of science in social studies from Southern Colorado in 1973 and a master of arts in political science from Oklahoma State in 1980, and later a doctorate as well.
His immediate family consists of his wife Janice, two daughters, grandchildren and three sisters. He is now retired and lives in Weatherford, Texas.
Toby Westmoreland
Westmoreland attended MCHS from 1987-1991. The son of Tut and Linda Westmoreland, he has four brothers and sisters and has lived in Murray County all his life.
While a student at Murray High he was involved in many activities, especially music and drama. He was in chorus all four years and participated in one-act play competition his junior and senior years in men's solo. He appeared in several drama presentations in high school such as "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Music Man" and "The Curious Savage." He received the best actor and most talented awards as well as the MCHS faculty scholarship given to a future teacher.
He began his career in education as a paraprofessional while pursuing a college degree. In 1997 he began teaching at Bagley Middle School and remained there several years and also taught at Murray County High School on two occasions. He was assistant principal at Woodlawn Elementary from 2014-16 and retired as an English teacher at Northwest Whitfield High School in 2018. He now teaches professional learning courses for Northwest Georgia RESA as well as other agencies and he has also been an instructor for doctoral students at Liberty University.
He has also continued to use and share his musical talents with folks throughout the region. Always active at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, he has sung with gospel groups who travel and also has organized community singing events to raise money for the MCHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, the Linda Lunsford Scholarship and the Friends of North Murray Scholarship.
