Murray County High School Alumni Association to hold Country Christmas benefit

The Murray County High School Alumni Association will sponsor a Country Christmas music celebration on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Cloer Barn on U.S. 411 South in Chatsworth.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the event will feature a number of local singers and musicians. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the alumni association's scholarship fund.
Country Christmas, coordinated by Toby Westmoreland, a 1991 graduate of MCHS, will include performances by Andrew Bowen, Kendall Causby, Tony Causby, Jayden Davis, Rosafay Davis-Lawson, R.J. Feeley, Chris Fowler, Richard Hall, Denise Harris, Tim Howard, Chris Mealer, Kim Richards, Angie Smith, Jennifer Smith, Becky Trent, Westmoreland, Cindy Weyman, Katie Winkler, Katelynne Winkler, Sam Young and others. Various styles of Christmas music are on the program.
Among the sponsors who have already made contributions to the scholarship fund are John McClain, the Murray County Farm Bureau, Joel Hudson, Dr. John Robison, Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Amen Brother Construction, Peeples Funeral Home, City Florist, Ponders Funeral Home and Sue Swanner Insurance Agency.
The alumni scholarship program, begun in 1995, includes the Allen Ross Memorial Athletic Scholarship and the Anne Harris Brindle Memorial Academic Scholarship. More than 50 MCHS Indians have received awards since that time. Money raised from Country Christmas will allow others to do the same.
Leaders of the alumni association are President Tammy Coker Gold and Vice President Pete Adams. More information about the association is available on Facebook.
