Reunion photo

Seated, from left, are Francis Watkins Coffey, Wanda Dunn Flood, Joyce Smith Collins, Juanita Ensley Tipton, Brenda Witherow Raper, Brenda Duncan Penland, Clydene Long Brock, Joan Dooley, Linda Green McCallister and Pauline Beam Witherow. Standing are Tyson Haynes, Jerry Aaron, Larry Ballew, Jerry Ridley, Pat Tankersley, James Long, Michael Coulter, Isaac Walker, Gary Beavers, Phil Howell, Clyde Martin, Roy McBrayer, Beverly Gallman Bryson, Wanda Silvers Cline, Tom Martin and Edward Waters.

 Contributed photo

The Murray County High School class of 1966 had its 57th reunion on Saturday, May 6. Of the 119 graduates, 27 attended.

The event was at the Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Edward Waters, committee chairman, welcomed everyone to the reunion. Rev. Isaac Walker led the blessing for the members and the food.

There was great fellowship remembering the times everyone had at high school. Pictures were made of the class and of the elementary classes represented.

A memorial table was set up to remember the 36 class members who have passed away.

