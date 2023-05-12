The Murray County High School class of 1966 had its 57th reunion on Saturday, May 6. Of the 119 graduates, 27 attended.
The event was at the Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Edward Waters, committee chairman, welcomed everyone to the reunion. Rev. Isaac Walker led the blessing for the members and the food.
There was great fellowship remembering the times everyone had at high school. Pictures were made of the class and of the elementary classes represented.
A memorial table was set up to remember the 36 class members who have passed away.
