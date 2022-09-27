The Murray County High School class of 1972 recently celebrated its 50th reunion with a picnic and has another picnic planned for Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is no charge to attend so bring your own food, drinks and a chair for a good social event.
The location is 1860 Carters Road, which is off Old Highway 411. Go down Old Highway 411, turn left on Carters Road, cross the railroad bridge through the large river bottoms (pasture on both sides), then up a hill with trees on both sides, then left down a paved drive to the river. There will be reunion signs on both turns. For more information, call Robert Dotson at (706) 264-2152.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.