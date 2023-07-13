The Murray County High School Class of 1973 has announced its 50-year reunion, to be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Grandview at Fort Mountain in Chatsworth.
All class members are encouraged to attend this golden class reunion marking 50 years since they received their diploma.
A sit-down meal, program and entertainment are included, along with several special guests (former teachers/coaches/administrators) who have been invited to share the evening with those attending. Class officers/organizers promise a great evening for all celebrating half a century since we were, but always will be, #onceanIndianalwaysanIndian.
Reservations, along with your contact information, should be submitted by Aug. 12. Cost for the evening is $35 per person and can be submitted via post/mail to MCHS Class of 1973, 1308 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, or may be sent via Venmo to @Vickie-Sales-1.
For more information, call (706) 517-0047 and leave a message, you will get a call back.
